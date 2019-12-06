Suspect in Custody Following Chase in Barton County

One person is in custody after a suspect led local police on a high-speed chase early yesterday morning in Barton County.

Authorities say it started a little before 5 a.m. in Great Bend after officers tried to pull over an SUV possibly linked to a stolen-vehicle report. The suspect, 32-year-old Stephen Contrerez, reportedly fled east on 10th Street before reaching speeds of more than 100 mph and driving on the wrong side of the road before on K-156.

The chase ended about a half hour later when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed of law enforcement vehicle at Northeast 180 near Northeast 100th Avenue.

Contrerez faces several charges, including battery of a law-enforcement officer, and remains in custody on one hundred thousand dollars’ bond.