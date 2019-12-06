Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 26 °

Suspect in Custody Following Chase in Barton County

MetroSourceDecember 6, 2019

One person is in custody after a suspect led local police on a high-speed chase early yesterday morning in Barton County.

Authorities say it started a little before 5 a.m. in Great Bend after officers tried to pull over an SUV possibly linked to a stolen-vehicle report. The suspect, 32-year-old Stephen Contrerez, reportedly fled east on 10th Street before reaching speeds of more than 100 mph and driving on the wrong side of the road before on K-156.

The chase ended about a half hour later when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed of law enforcement vehicle at Northeast 180 near Northeast 100th Avenue.

Contrerez faces several charges, including battery of a law-enforcement officer, and remains in custody on one hundred thousand dollars’ bond.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Suspect in Custody Following Chase ...

One person is in custody after a suspect led local police on a high-speed chase early yesterday morn...

December 6, 2019 Comments

KWU Women Roll to 4th Straight Win ...

Sports News

December 6, 2019

Second Half Struggles For KWU Men C...

Sports News

December 6, 2019

Friday Feel Good: Students Start Fi...

Top News

December 6, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Suspect in Custody Follow...
December 6, 2019Comments
Museum Planning Holiday O...
December 6, 2019Comments
40th Mayor’s Christmas ...
December 6, 2019Comments
Fort Riley Soldiers Deplo...
December 6, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH