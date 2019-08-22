Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 67 °

Suspect Impersonating Officer Sought

Todd PittengerAugust 22, 2019

Authorities in Northwest Kansas are looking for a man who allegedly made a traffic stop, and took money from a motorist, while impersonating an officer.

According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday a citizen reported being pulled over by a person identifying themselves as a Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Deputy. The suspect then extorted cash from the driver.

The suspect was driving a late model unmarked black Dodge pickup with emergency lights in the front grill and the front windshield. The driver was described as a white male in his early to mid 20’s.

The agency cautions that if seen, please notify local law enforcement and do not approach the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Suspect Impersonating Officer Sough...

Authorities in Northwest Kansas are looking for a man who allegedly made a traffic stop, and took mo...

August 22, 2019 Comments

Montgomery battles an atypical issu...

Sports News

August 21, 2019

Recent Earthquakes Prompt State Inv...

Kansas News

August 21, 2019

KU Researcher Facing Federal Charge...

Kansas News

August 21, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Recent Earthquakes Prompt...
August 21, 2019Comments
KU Researcher Facing Fede...
August 21, 2019Comments
2019 Smoky Hill River Fes...
August 21, 2019Comments
McPherson College Gets Mi...
August 21, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH