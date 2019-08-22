Suspect Impersonating Officer Sought

Authorities in Northwest Kansas are looking for a man who allegedly made a traffic stop, and took money from a motorist, while impersonating an officer.

According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday a citizen reported being pulled over by a person identifying themselves as a Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Deputy. The suspect then extorted cash from the driver.

The suspect was driving a late model unmarked black Dodge pickup with emergency lights in the front grill and the front windshield. The driver was described as a white male in his early to mid 20’s.

The agency cautions that if seen, please notify local law enforcement and do not approach the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.