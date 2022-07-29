Suspect ID’d in Murder Case

Salina Police have identified a suspect in connection with a recent case in which a man went missing and his body was later found in a field.

The case dates back to a mobile home fire on June 13th when the Salina Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire located at 1635 Elgin. Once the fire was extinguished the fire department determined no one was at home but has since classified the fire as arson.

Police received information from neighbors that 44-year-old Nathan Thompson, who had been residing in the trailer home, had not been seen for approximately one week. He has not been seen since, and in addition, he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing in Salina Municipal Court on June 14th.

The missing person case was reclassified as a homicide,

According to the agency, after a lengthy investigation, the Salina Police Department developed 48-year-old Joseph Benton Houseman as the suspect in this case. He is currently incarcerated at the Saline County Jail on unrelated charges.

Houseman could face charges which include:

First Degree Murder

Aggravated Arson

Arson

Felony Interference with Law Enforcement

Criminal Desecration

The Salina Police Department would like to thank all of the surrounding agencies that have helped with this investigation to include the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the Ellsworth County Sherriff’s Office, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, and the Saline County Mounted Patrol. They would also like to thank the public for all of the tips and information they have provided.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Salina Police Department, Crime Stoppers, or the Tip line below.

If you have had contact with Nathan Thompson since June 1, 2022, have information concerning his disappearance, or have information relative to the fire at 1635 Elgin please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. You may also call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or make an online tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 and ask to speak to Detective Garcia, case 2022-17281.