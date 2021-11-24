Suspect Gets Caught in Vehicle Burglary

An 18-year-old Salina man is facing charges after he was caught in the act of stealing from a vehicle.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 500 block of Sunset Drive around 1:20 p.m. yesterday for a disturbance report. When officers arrived, two subjects were holding Lucas Bolen down.

Donald Abbott, the victim, told police that he had seen Bolen enter a Callabresi Heating and Cooling van parked outside of a residence. Abbott, an employee of Callabresi, then confronted Bolen, and Bolen allegedly punched Abbott in the face.

A screwdriver was the only thing that Bolen was able to take before being confronted.

Bolen is charged with one count of vehicle burglary, one count of theft and one count of battery.