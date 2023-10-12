Suspect Found Hiding in Trash Bin

A couple’s fight in a car on Old-40 Highway leads to charges for a Salina man.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Rylan Whitmer was arrested early Thursday after deputies found him hiding in a trash can.

Authorities say he allegedly hit his girlfriend multiple times while they drove along Old-40 on Wednesday afternoon around 1:20pm. The woman drove to the hospital and Whitmer jumped out and ran away.

He was arrested the next day after being spotted in the 100 block of N. 8th Street. He’s now facing charges for aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.