Suspect Escapes On Foot After Crash

Salina police are searching for a suspect after he drove through a yard and power pole before escaping on foot Monday afternoon.

Sergeant Kyle Tonniges reports an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Monday around 1:03 PM. A red 2003 Buick Century was speeding through the 1000 block of W. State St and attempted to elude an officer who followed for about 4 blocks. The vehicle struck the rear end of a 2006 Buick Lucerne parked in the 100 block of N. Phillips but continued through a yard and struck a power pole.

The driver fled on foot and was not located.

Officer’s discovered the Century had been stolen from the 300 block of N. Columbia sometime after midnight, early monday morning. The female owner, 32, reported the vehicle could be started without keys.

Officers have developed a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.