Suspect Crashes Stolen Motorcycle, SPD Investigating

A Salina man, who had his motorcycle stolen, follows his stolen bike until the thief crashes it at a gas station.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 19-year-old Kenneth Larson, Salina, reported that his 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen out of his yard in the 400 block of S. 12th St., Monday. Larson says that he left the key in the bike prior to its theft.

On Tuesday, Larson was in the Dillons parking lot, 1201 W. Crawford St., and spotted his stolen motorcycle in the parking lot. The bike had been spray painted but it still had a unique tear in the seat that Larson recognized.

A white male described as in his 20s with short hair, wearing a white full face helmet, a black coat and a gray backpack got on the bike and left the lot.

Larson followed the subject until he crashed the motorcycle at Rods #5 gas station, 680 S. Phillips, and then fled on foot.

The motorcycle is valued at $1,000. Police continue to investigate.