Suspect Caught After Business Burglary

KSAL StaffNovember 15, 2021

A Salina man has been arrested after he was caught fleeing from a business after the burglary alarm went off.

James Miller, 33, is charged with burglary, theft and criminal possession of a firearm stemming from the situation at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of the burglary alarm sounding at Rent One, located at 1123 W. Crawford Street. When they arrived, the front door was secured, but the back door was open. An officer stepped outside into the back alley and spotted Miller holding a tool bag. A chase on foot then started.

A K9 unit was deployed, and Miller was tracked down in the backyard of a residence at 749 Windsor Drive. Miller was armed with a 9mm handgun when he was arrested.

A Dewalt four-piece power tool set, two Porter-Cable power tool sets, an electric bike and a 43-inch television were all taken. All of the items except for the TV were recovered. The total value of the items involved was just under $4,000.

