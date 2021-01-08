Suspect Breaks Back in Vehicle Pursuit

A woman on the Saline County Most Wanted list suffers a serious injury after the car she was in tried to flee from authorities, when it crashed in western Saline County.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an off-duty Saline County Sheriff’s deputy observed 30-year-old Joanna Deniston, Salina, inside of a vehicle parked at Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. 9th St., at 12:45 p.m. Monday.

The deputy notified the Salina Police Department as the vehicle that Deniston was in left the parking lot and traveled south down 9th. An SPD officer caught up to the vehicle matching the description in the 1200 block of N. 10th St., before the car quickly accelerated.

Officers pursued the fleeing vehicle at speeds of 50 mph through the city of Salina, before the car eventually got to Old Highway 40 and continued west; ultimately reaching speeds of 100 mph.

The suspect vehicle continued to Brookville Rd. in western Saline County, when it attempted to turn, lost control, ran in to the ditch and hit a pole. The two suspects inside of the vehicle then fled on foot, but were found a short time later hiding underneath a porch of a home in Brookville.

The driver, 38-year-old David Moreno, Salina, was arrested and charged with felony flee and elude, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, felony obstruction, duty upon striking unattended property and accident involving person injuries.

Meanwhile, the passenger was Deniston. She was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with a reported broken back.

Deniston has numerous felony warrants out for her arrest prior to the chase. She is now facing additional charged of felony obstruction and no seat belt.