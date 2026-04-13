Suspect Barricades Himself inside Police HQ

A man with a bloody face prompts a Salina Police officer to stop and ask for details.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that the 65-year-old man told the officer he had been cheated and robbed after he tried to buy a van for cash. The seller allegedly cancelled the deal and took the van and over $1,000 back from the victim at gun point before striking him.

Police were able to locate the suspect and took 33-year-old Calvin Frenzley into custody. As officers were walking out of the interview room, Frenzley was able to destroy a table and barricade himself behind the door.

A de-escalation officer was able to calm the situation and he surrendered.

Frenzley is now facing numerous charges that could include aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, criminal trespass battery of a law enforcement officer.