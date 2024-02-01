Suspect Arrested At Sunset Dillons For Slapping Customers With A Belt

JAN 31 9:17 PM- Salina Police was dispatched to Sunset Dillons on 1201 W Crawford St, for reports on a disorderly subject that was slapping customers with a belt.

Kish Cox (27 years old) was detained by Salina Police. After the course of Salina PD’s investigation, Cox was trying to start fights with customers in the store.

An employee of Dillons asked Cox to leave the store but refused. The employee responded by stating to Cox, they were calling the Police. Cox followed, by slapping the phone out of the employee’s hand and proceeded to physically hit the employee on the shoulder.

Another employee of Dillons came to help, but Cox slapped the employee in the face with his belt. A customer came to help, and Cox followed to approach the customer aggressively. Cox struck the customer in the face with his belt.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested Cox. He was arrested for disorderly conduct, four counts of battery, criminal damages to property, criminal trespass and aggravated intimidation of a witness.