Suspect Arrested after Officer-Involved Shooting

MetroSourceJanuary 20, 2020

A suspect is under arrest following an officer-involved shooting near Larned.

The incident started with a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 56 early Saturday morning when a Pawnee County deputy smelled marijuana and asked two men to exit the vehicle.

The deputy fired shots at a passenger, 21-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, when an altercation broke out during a pat-down, and Alvarado fled from the scene.

Alvarado, who was not struck by the gunfire, was later arrested in Pawnee Rock and booked on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault in Finney County.

