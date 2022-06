A suspect is under arrest following a high-speed chase in Harvey County.

Authorities say yesterday’s incident began when a woman refused to stop for law enforcement in Chase County.

The chase continued along U.S. Highway 50 at speeds of 130-miles-per-hour at times through Chase, Marion and Harvey counties.

The woman was arrested after she ran out of gas near I-135 and East 125th Street North, and no injuries were reported.