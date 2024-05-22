Suspect Apprehended after Breaking 100 Plus MPH

A high speed chase occurred across town on May 21st, after a Salina man was driving well over the speed limit without his lights on.

Eye witnesses contacted police after they had seen a 2005 black Ford Mustang speeding across town.

An officer was in the area of Quincy Street after noticing the suspect speeding and started the pursuit at around 9:50 pm. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the suspect, but did not comply and continued on. The suspect was chased by police and hit 100-mph around the area of Ohio and Magnolia.

The suspect ran multiple stop signs and red traffic lights and police lost the suspect at around 9:56pm. After help from the Kansas Highway Patrol, the suspect was found at around 10:25pm on E. Bond.

The suspect hit 127-mph on I-135. and 123-mph on Magnolia and Belmont. Deputies were able to get the suspect to a complete stop on the 700th block of South 2nd st.

Sheriff Roger Soldan told KSAL, the suspect apprehended is 24-year old Corey Cantrell Jr. and the Sheriff’s office distributed the vehicle over to KHP. Saline County Sheriff’s located a THC pen in the vehicle.

Cantrell is facing multiple charges of traffic violations, a felony of flee and elude, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.