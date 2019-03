A suspect is admitting his role in the deaths of a Wichita couple.

Michael Fowler pleaded guilty last week in Barton County District Court to two counts of first-degree murder.

Fowler was one of four people charged in the July 2018 deaths of Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, who were working as carnival vendors at the Barton County Fair.

The couple disappeared from the Barton County Fairgrounds, and their bodies were later found in a shallow grave in Arkansas.