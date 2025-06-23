Survey Seeks Community Feedback

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce wants to know what you think makes Salina and Saline County special?

According to the Chamber, local residents are being asked to weigh in on that very question through a short, anonymous community survey now open through the month of July.

As part of a larger community marketing initiative, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, along with city and county partners, is inviting residents to share their perspectives on life in Salina—what they’re proud of, what they’d like to see improved, and how they would describe their community to others.

“This initiative is about more than logos or slogans,” said Marcus Petty, Director of Marketing of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s about understanding how people experience Salina and working together to tell an authentic, compelling story about our community. Resident input is vital to this process.”

A new website is scheduled to debut in early 2026 in an effort to improve the digital presence of Salina and Saline County. A stronger, more comprehensive digital footprint can help highlight the community to potential visitors, new businesses, people looking to relocate, and more. The feedback from this community survey will help guide the messaging in these marketing efforts. The survey takes just 4–5 minutes to complete and is open to anyone who lives in Salina or Saline County. All responses will remain anonymous, and the feedback collected will help inform branding, storytelling, and community development efforts aimed at boosting local pride, attracting new talent, and showcasing the area’s strengths.

Topics in the survey include local values, community identity, sources of pride, areas for improvement, and public perception of Salina both locally and across the Midwest.

Residents can take the survey online by visiting: https://bit.ly/SalinaKSSurvey