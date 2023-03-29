Salina, KS

Survey Seeking Input For Event

Todd PittengerMarch 29, 2023

Saline County officials are seeking opinions on a variety of topics prior to hosting an educational event.

According to the County, in an effort to engage and inform the community of the efforts put forth by varying agencies in the Salina / Saline County area, officials will be holding an educational forum to discuss developments in the cross-sections of mental health, substance abuse, criminal justice, and homelessness. This forum is to help facilitate growth, improvement, and change in these areas through discussion with our community members.

This forum is scheduled for May 3rd, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Salina Grace Community Resource Center, 142 S. 7th. The CIT Council, a collaboration of local services for mental health, substance use disorder, housing, and criminal justice, will be hosting this event.

Please use this survey to indicate your concerns and what you would like to discuss and learn more about during this forum. This survey will only be available for a week, so get your responses in. We would like to hear from you!

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/SBPIkA1

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

LISTEN LIVE

