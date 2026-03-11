Survey Says: More Responses Sought

Community participation has been strong in responding to a survey supporting the City of Salina’s application for a Community Development Block Grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce.

City officials say they greatly appreciate the time residents have taken to complete and return their surveys. However, additional responses are still needed to meet the survey response threshold required to qualify under the Kansas Department of Commerce CDBG program.

Volunteers will continue conducting in-person outreach in the coming weeks by visiting selected households that have not yet completed their survey. These addresses were randomly selected by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

The City of Salina kindly asks for the community’s continued support as these efforts move forward. All survey responses remain anonymous and are tabulated by a neutral third party.

Residents who receive a visit from a volunteer are encouraged to participate and help the City reach the response goal.