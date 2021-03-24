Survey Available On Herbicide Application Practices

Herbicide application practices such as sprayer speed and spray volume influence weed control as well as whole-farm efficiency. Weed science graduate students are currently investigating some of these interactions and they want the research results to have maximum usefulness on Kansas farms. To do that, KSRE needs your input.

A short survey can be accessed by going to this link. It will take about 10 minutes to complete on your computer or mobile device. There are approximately 20 questions and your responses will be completely anonymous.

If you have questions or would like a paper copy, please contact Sarah Lancaster ([email protected]).