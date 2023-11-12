Supporting Kansas Honor Flights

An effort to send Kansas veterans to Washington DC to see memorials which have been built in their honor, things like the World War II National Memorial and the Vietnam National Memorial, is being aided by an Abilene business.

Abilene Machine on Friday handed over a check in the amount of $3,210.16 to the Kansas Honor Flight organization. Abilene Machine’s Kenny Roelofsen made the presentation to Kurt Wassenberg, who represents the honor flight effort in the Abilene area.

A large funding mechanism in the Abilene area is via the donation of aluminum cans through the “Cans 4 Kansas Honor Flights” program. Wassenberg told KSAL News while the can collection brings in a steady stream of funding, it’s donations like this really make a big difference.

The Kansas Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization that works to honor Kansas veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War by providing them with an all expense paid journey of honor and remembrance to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C. The organization also works to educate the youth and communities throughout Kansas about the impact of these historic wars and the freedoms our nation enjoys because of the service of our veterans. KHF is part of the National Honor Flight Network, an organization comprised of over 130 hubs dedicated to serving our veterans.

Roelofsen said the decision to support the Kansas Honor Flight organization via the donation was an easy one, noting that his grandfather is a veteran. “I can’t think of a much better way to show respect to those who defended our freedom than by sending them to see the memorials honoring them” he concluded.

The Kansas Honor Flight sends out approximately 4 flights of veterans per year to see their memorials in Washington D.C. The organization also holds numerous fundraising events throughout the year to support the cause.

Photo: (from left) Abilene Machine’s Kenny Roelofsen made the presentation to Kurt Wassenberg who represents the honor flight effort in the Abilene area.