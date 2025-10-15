Supporting First Responder Preparedness

As Salina Family Healthcare Center looks ahead to its next chapter in a brand-new state-of-the-art facility, the organization continues to impact the community in multiple ways.

According to Salina Family Helath Care, while the former Kansas OneGas/Evergy location, located at 1001 Edison Pl, has been vacated in anticipation of demolition and construction, they have partnered with the local first responders opening the unused space to the Salina Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol for specialized training exercises.

“My unit is always looking for places to train and it is partnerships like this that allow for realistic training locations. I appreciate the cooperation and look forward to future trainings,” said Trooper Christopher Beas, Kansas Highway Patrol.

The temporary access to this space allows ﬁrst responders to train in conditions that are far more dynamic and realistic than a controlled training facility and without concerns of property damage.

So far, the Salina Police Department’s SWAT team and K9 Unit had the opportunity to use the facility for a series of realistic scenario based tactical trainings, including building clearing and hostage rescue drills.

“The Salina Police Department is committed to providing our officers with training that mirrors the realities of modern policing. Real-world training environments allow our officers to practice decision-making, communication, and tactical skills under realistic conditions. By partnering with local organizations such as this, we are able to conduct these important trainings in a safe and controlled setting, ensuring our officers are better prepared to respond effectively and safely in our community.”

“Our initial training focused on real-world hostage rescue exercises,” said Capt. Kyle Tonniges, Salina Police Department SWAT Team Commander. “Our team worked through multiple scenarios designed to enhance decision-making, communication, and coordination of realistic conditions. Conducting training in realistic environments such as this ensures our officers are well-prepared to respond effectively and safely in critical situations.”

“Partnerships like this show what’s possible when we come together for the greater good,” said Maddie Chandler, Community Engagement Coordinator at Salina Family Healthcare Center.

“While we’re incredibly excited to break ground on our future home in Spring 2026, this opportunity to support our local ﬁrst responders adds deeper meaning to the journey,” said Dr. Robert Kraft, Chief Executive Officer. “This is about more than constructing a building. It’s about investing in a healthier, safer Salina.”

The new facility is part of a broader capital campaign aimed at meeting the growing healthcare needs of the Salina community. Key goals of the project include:

Expanding clinical space across all service lines — including medical, dental, pharmacy, eye care, behavioral health, and community outreach — to serve more patients with high- quality care

Consolidating services under one roof to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care in a more accessible and efficient setting

Growing educational and residency programs to train additional healthcare professionals and strengthen the region’s workforce

This unique partnership reﬂects Salina Family Healthcare Center’s mission to serve the community in ways that go beyond traditional healthcare. By transforming a vacant space into a high-value training ground, the organization demonstrates a commitment not just to future patients, but also to the safety and readiness of those who protect the city every day.

As demolition approaches, Salina Family Healthcare Center remains focused on thoughtful, community-driven development and looks forward to celebrating and sharing more milestones as construction begins.

_ _ _

To learn more about the project, visit https://salinahealth.org/donate or ﬁnd out how you can support the Healthy Salina, Healthy Kansas campaign by contacting Maddie Chandler at [email protected].

Photos via Salina Family Healthcare Center