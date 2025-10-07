Support For Those Who Have Lost A child

A support group for parents who have lost a child will host an event Wednesday at a Salina Downtown bookstore.

Central Kansas Death Care Collective (CKDCC) will be hosting their second Death Storytelling hour at Red Fern Booksellers. Three mothers will share their personal stories of losing a child. CKDCC has a month full of events meant to honor death as the one thing we all have in common and something we often struggle to talk about.

The CKDCC is a collective of practitioners and caring individuals interested in the field of dying and death care in community. Their goal is to empower individuals and their families by promoting a holistic and community-centered approach to end-of-life care. They connect people to resources and information, provide educational opportunities and programs, assist with planning and information about alternative choices available, provide referrals to service providers and respond as needs arise in the community.