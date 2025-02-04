Support For Ag Secretary Nominee

The nominee to be the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture has the approval of an industry organization.

According to the National Association of Wheat Growers, they believe Brooke Rollins is a good choice to be the Secretary of Agriculture. On Monday the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry voted unanimously to advance her nomination. Rollins will now be considered by the full United States Senate.

Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule provided the following statement in response.

“Brooke Rollins will be an outstanding Secretary of Agriculture. Mrs. Rollins is deeply committed to advocating for our countries’ producers and understands the needs of rural America. NAWG encourages the Senate to move quickly to get her confirmed as soon as possible.”