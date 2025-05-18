Superintendent’s Swan Song

After attending graduations for over 30 years as a teacher, principal, and superintendent, Sunday was the final one for Linn Exline. The USD 305 Superintendent of Schools is retiring at the end of the current school year.

Exline was raised in Salina, graduated from public schools, and committed her entire 33-year career in education to USD 305. Exline graduated from Salina Central High School, while her children graduated from Salina South High School.

Prior to the South graduation Sunday afternoon Exline told KSAL News it was a bittersweet day. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/linn-2.mp3

Among other things, under Exline’s leadership, the district received a Gold Medallion award in 2023 and a Golden Achievement award in 2024 from the National School Public Relations Association.

Heath Hogan, the Superintendent of Schools at Smoky Valley USD 400 will take over for Exline as USD 305’s new superintendent, effective July 1st.

Top Photo: USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline (bottom row far right) is retiring at the end of the current school year.