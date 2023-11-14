Superintendent to Host “Coffee Chat”

Salina USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline will host a “Coffee Chat” event this week.

According to the district, a “Coffee Chat” with the superintendent is planned for Thursday from 7:30-8:00 a.m. at the District Office. This is an opportunity for community members to connect, learn, and share their thoughts and ideas with Superintendent Exline.

All community members are invited to join this 30-minute session and be part of the conversation. This is a chance to ask questions, express your thoughts, and hear more about our schools.

Stop by and be a part of the next step in efforts to continue communication and collaborating with the community. This is not just a chat over coffee. It’s a chance to make a difference and your participation can help create a brighter future for all of our students.