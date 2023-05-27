VIDEO: Space X “Super Load” Backs Up Traffic

An unusually large “super load” caused traffic problem in westbound lanes of a construction zone along Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County Friday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 16 foot wide, 14 feet 3 inches tall, nearly 290 foot long load weighed 690,312 pounds.

Some large concrete barriers needed to be moved so the “super load” of Space X equipment could safely pass by.

A state trooper directed traffic at the scene.

