VIDEO: Space X “Super Load” Backs Up Traffic

An unusually large “super load” caused traffic problem in westbound lanes of a construction zone along Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County Friday afternoon.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 16 foot wide, 14 feet 3 inches tall, nearly 290 foot long load weighed 690,312 pounds.
Some large concrete barriers needed to be moved so the “super load” of Space X equipment could safely pass by.
A state trooper directed traffic at the scene.
_ _ _
A view of the SUPER LOAD (Space X) moving west across Kansas on I-70. 🚀
Currently in Ellsworth county.
Load Size:
Width: 16′
Height: 14′ 3″
Length: 288′ 9″
Permitted Weight: 690312 pic.twitter.com/HwQvK0YGgJ
— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) May 27, 2023