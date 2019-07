A Salina-based taxi and courier company is altering part of its business services.

Sunflower Taxi owner, Bryan Serocki, tells KSAL News that as of Thursday, Aug. 1, Sunflower Taxi will no longer offer in-town taxi resources.

Serocki says that while it’s no longer financially feasible for the business to offer in-town transportation, Sunflower Taxi will still over private or scheduled based services, as well as out-of-town services.