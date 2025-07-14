Strong Sunflower Summer Start in Abilene

Sunflower Summer officially kicked off Saturday, and had a strong start in Abilene.

According to the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, more than 250 participants visited on opening weekend. Families from across the state explored Abilene’s participating attractions, including the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, Dickinson County Heritage Center, Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum, Historic Seelye Mansion, and Old Abilene Town.

Sunflower Summer, which runs through Sunday, August 3rd, provides Kansas families with free admission to educational attractions across the state and continues to be a favorite summer tradition. Abilene’s participation offers a fun opportunity to showcase the community’s unique blend of history, culture, and hands-on experiences.

“We love seeing so many Kansas families exploring Abilene and making memories together,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Sunflower Summer is a great way to connect education, travel, and quality family time.”

Beginning Friday, families will also have the chance to enjoy Tuck Everlasting at Great Plains Theatre, giving Sunflower Summer participants even more reasons to visit Abilene.

To learn more about how to participate in the Sunflower Summer program, visit www.SunflowerSummer.org.

The Sunflower Summer program is offered by the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Tourism Division with support from $3 million in Economic Development Incentive Funds provided by the Kansas Legislature.