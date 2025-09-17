Sunflower Summer Shines on Abilene

The old cow town was a boom town this summer. Kansas Tourism’s Sunflower Summer program once again brought thousands of visitors to Abilene in 2025, creating unforgettable memories for families and showcasing why Abilene is celebrated as one of the best small towns in America.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, this season, 7,583 tickets were claimed at Abilene’s attractions, resulting in $94,559 in reimbursements for local museums, historic sites, theatres, and experiences. Kansas Tourism extends its heartfelt thanks to the community for making this year’s program a resounding success.

“Sunflower Summer is one of the best programs our state has ever done,” said one participant through the mobile app. “It encouraged our family to explore new communities and try new things we wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Attraction Highlights

Abilene’s attractions were top performers in the program, drawing visitors from across the state:

Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad – 3,578 tickets claimed, $59,380 reimbursed

– 3,578 tickets claimed, $59,380 reimbursed Dickinson County Heritage Center – 1,036 tickets claimed, $6,830 reimbursed

– 1,036 tickets claimed, $6,830 reimbursed Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum – 1,119 tickets claimed, $12,980 reimbursed

– 1,119 tickets claimed, $12,980 reimbursed Great Plains Theatre – 327 tickets claimed, $4,905 reimbursed

– 327 tickets claimed, $4,905 reimbursed Historic Seelye Mansion – 942 tickets claimed, $9,114 reimbursed

– 942 tickets claimed, $9,114 reimbursed Old Abilene Town – 581 tickets claimed, $1,350 reimbursed

A Win for Families and Tourism

From train rides on the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad to exploring presidential history at the Eisenhower Library and Museum, enjoying live performances at Great Plains Theatre, and stepping back in time at Old Abilene Town and the Seelye Mansion, Abilene offered a full menu of adventures.

“Programs like Sunflower Summer make a big difference for both Kansas families and the communities they visit,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are thrilled that thousands of Kansans chose Abilene for their summer adventures, helping us grow tourism while providing quality educational experiences for families.”



About Sunflower Summer

Sunflower Summer is a Kansas Tourism initiative that provides free admission to participating attractions across the state for Kansas students (Pre-K through 12th grade) and an accompanying adult. In 2025, the program recorded 197,375 total tickets claimed statewide, benefiting 98,283 adults and 131,495 students.