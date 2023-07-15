“Sunflower Summer” Program Proves Popular

A summer program that allows for free admission to educational attractions across Kansas, including things like the Rolling Hills Zoo, the Garage auto museum, and the Eisenhower Presidential Library is proving to be popular.

The Sunflower Summer Program, which promotes learning and family engagement during the summer by allowing Kansas families free access to museums, zoos, historic landmarks, outdoor locations and other attractions kicked off Memorial Day Weekend, and continues through August 13th or until funding runs out, whichever comes first.

Multiple participating venues have reported increased visitors because the program. Matthew Miller-Wells, the Director of Education at the Garage auto museum, told KSAL his venue has been busy this summer and he attributes it in part to the Sunflower Summer Program

Since its start in 2021, the program has provided summer enrichment learning opportunities for 164,318 Kansas students and 110,744 adults.

In 2021, there were 71 venues. That number increased to 90 for the 2022 program. For 2023, more than 100 venues are taking part. Venues develop learning activities to supply directed learning that engages both children and adults.

Each Kansas child pre-K-18 years of age, as well as students in 18-21-year-old programs, and up to two accompanying adults may each access one ticket voucher to each of the participating attractions in the Sunflower Summer app at no charge. Once a location has been selected, tickets can be claimed within the app. When attendees are ready to enter, the tickets can be activated and presented to the ticket taker.

After the first use, the Sunflower Summer passport (in the app) will be stamped, and the tickets will no longer be accessible.

More information, including a full list of 2023 participating venues and a frequently asked questions section, is available at sunflowersummer.org.