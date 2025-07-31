Sunflower Summer Program Extended

A program which offers free passes to attractions across Kansas which was set to expire this weekend on Sunday has been extended for a few days.

According to the Kansas Department of Tourism, The Sunflower Summer Program has been extended for an extra five days, through Friday, August 8th.

Sunflower Summer provides Kansas families with free admission to educational attractions across the state and continues to be a favorite summer tradition. The program covers admission costs for eligible students and one adult guardian per attraction, per season. Tickets can be claimed through the free Sunflower Summer app and are redeemed at the participating venues upon arrival.

The 2025 Sunflower Summer program features over 200 attractions across Kansas. These attractions include museums, zoos, art galleries, and other family-friendly sites. Area attractions participating include:

Abilene

Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad

Dickinson County Heritage Center

Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum

Great Plains Theatre

Historic Seelye Mansion

Old Abilene Town Lindsborg Birger Sandzén Memorial Art Gallery

Broadway RFD

Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum

Red Barn Studio Museum

Small World Gallery Salina Rolling Hills Zoo

Salina Art Center

Smoky Hill Museum

The Garage Automobile Museum The Sunflower Summer program will end August 8th. _ _ _