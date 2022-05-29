Sunflower Summer is Back

A summer program that allows for free admission to educational attractions across Kansas, including things like the Rolling Hills Zoo and the Eisenhower Presidential Library, begins this weekend.

An educational program that allowed more than 71,000 Kansans last summer to access museums, zoos, historic landmarks and outdoor locations for free will kicks off this weekend with even more venues to help promote family engagement and keep students learning during the summer months.

The Sunflower Summer Program, which is being funded by federal COVID-19 money to offer summer enrichment activities for Kansas students, runs now through Aug. 14.

During this time, adults can visit sunflowersummer.org to learn more about the program. The updated app will be available to download May 28 to phones or tablet devices. People who retained the app on their device from last summer do not need to download another copy – they will receive an electronic notice to simply update their app to the 2022 version. The app is available for both iPhone and Android users. An adult will need to register their family members and include their county and school district.

“This program helped more than 43,100 students stay engaged in learning throughout the summer months,” said Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “It provided families a chance to bond and afforded some families the opportunity to take a vacation they otherwise wouldn’t have had the resources for. It also stimulated travel and tourism within Kansas. We heard from families that the Sunflower Summer program introduced them to new activities they hadn’t previously tried, and venues noted that the program drew summer visitors from areas of the state they usually don’t see. We’re so pleased to be able to offer Sunflower Summer again this year.”

Each Kansas child pre-K-18 years of age, as well as students in 18-21-year-old programs, and up to two accompanying adults may access a ticket voucher to each of the participating attractions in the Sunflower Summer app. Once a location has been selected, tickets can be claimed within the app. When attendees are ready to enter, the ticket can be activated and presented to the ticket taker.

After the first use, the Sunflower Summer passport (in the app) will be stamped, and the ticket will no longer be accessible.

More information, including a full list of participating venues and a frequently asked questions section, is available at www.sunflowersummer.org.