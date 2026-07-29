K-140 Resurfacing to Begin

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin a resurfacing project on K-140 in Ellsworth and Saline counties this week.

According to the agency, this project, set to start on or around Thursday, will involve a mill and overlay beginning at the K-14/K-140 junction in Ellsworth, continuing east about 33 miles, to just west of the K-140/I-135 interchange.

Work will occur during daylight hours, at which time, flaggers and a pilot car will guide one lane of traffic through construction at a reduced speed. Drivers should be prepared for a delay of up to 15 minutes and plan extra time in their travel schedules.

Shilling Construction Co. Inc., of Manhattan, is the prime contractor for the $5 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by October, conditions permitting.

KDOT urges motorists to stay alert, follow posted signs and refrain from hand-held mobile device use in all active work zones. For current road conditions, visit kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.