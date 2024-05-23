Sunflower Summer Begins Saturday

They say the best things in life are free, and they’re right. A summer program that allows for free admission to educational attractions across Kansas, including things like the Rolling Hills Zoo, the Garage auto museum, and the Eisenhower Presidential Library begins this weekend.

The Sunflower Summer Program, hosted by Kansas Tourism, is a benefit for Kansas families with school-aged children to encourage them to explore, and fall in love, with Kansas. The program is designed to give affordable access to over 200 tourism attractions across the state and support the Kansas tourism economy. Eligible Kansas families download the Sunflower Summer App to claim tickets to participating venues. Tickets are redeemed at participating venues upon their arrival. Each user can only use tickets once per venue during the 2024 season.

Sunflower Summer offers Kansas families a get out of the house free card you can carry in your pocket. A chance to have free rein (and free admission) visiting museums, zoos, historical attractions and nature centers.

You can get started in the program with three easy steps:

Step 01 – Download the Sunflower Summer App.

Step 02 – Create an account.

Step 03 – Visit Kansas attractions this summer for free.

Download for Apple

Download for Android

The Sunflower Summer Program, will run through Aug. 11 or until funding runs out, whichever comes first.

_ _ _

Everyone can visit www.sunflowersummer.org to learn more about the program.