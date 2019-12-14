Sunday Snow to Impact Travel

After a mild Friday and a much colder Saturday, hazardous winter precipitation is expected to move into the region on Sunday and continue through at least Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, snow, freezing drizzle and light freezing rain expected on Sunday through midday on Monday across central and eastern Kansas.

Confidence is highest for accumulating snow over central and northeast Kansas. Lighter snow accumulations over southern Kansas, with a light glaze of ice likely on elevated surfaces and untreated roads and walks.

Slick and hazardous travel can be expected across the region.