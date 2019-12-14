Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 22 °

Sunday Snow to Impact Travel

Todd PittengerDecember 14, 2019

After a mild Friday and a much colder Saturday, hazardous winter precipitation is expected to move into the region on Sunday and continue through at least Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, snow, freezing drizzle and light freezing rain expected on Sunday through midday on Monday across central and eastern Kansas.

Confidence is highest for accumulating snow over central and northeast Kansas. Lighter snow accumulations over southern Kansas, with a light glaze of ice likely on elevated surfaces and untreated roads and walks.

Slick and hazardous travel can be expected across the region.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Zoo Mourning Loss of Orangutan

Rolling Hills Zoo is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its animal family. According to the...

December 14, 2019 Comments

Sunday Snow to Impact Travel

Top News

December 14, 2019

Salina Presbyterian Manor Honored

Kansas News

December 14, 2019

South Cougars Get Home Split with B...

Sports News

December 14, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Zoo Mourning Loss of Oran...
December 14, 2019Comments
Salina Presbyterian Manor...
December 14, 2019Comments
Good Samaritan rescues Ab...
December 13, 2019Comments
Stolen Cadillac
December 13, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH