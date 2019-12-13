Salina, KS

Sunday Snow Anticipated

Todd PittengerDecember 13, 2019

After a mild beginning to the weekend, a storm system will bring winter weather to the region on Sunday into Monday.

According to the National Weather Service , the better chances for accumulating snowfall will impact central Kansas with lower chances across parts of south central and southeast Kansas. Hazardous travel conditions are likely due to accumulating snowfall and wintry mix creating slick roadways.

Winter precipitation is expected to fall across the region on Sunday and continue into Monday. It could start as early as late Saturday night across central Kansas.

Snowfall accumulations of trace to 4 inches, with some higher amounts possible. A wintry mix with periods of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain could also result in a thin glaze of ice.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

