Sunday Severe Weather Possible

Three rounds of thunderstorms are expected across the region over the next three days.

According to the National Weather Service, severe storms are possible:

Saturday night– early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon – night (higher-end severe storms possible).

Monday afternoon – night (higher-end severe storms possible)

In Central Kansas the best chance for severe weather is late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

The best chances look to be generally along/east of Highway 281. Uncertainty remains on how far west storms will initiate, and how far east storms will remain severe.

The best chances look to occur between 4pm – midnight although storms could develop as early as 2-3pm, and linger past midnight.

The potential exists for a “higher-end” severe weather event, capable of very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. However, we could have extensive clouds Sunday, which could hamper the energy needed

to build thunderstorms and associated severe weather potential.