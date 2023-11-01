Sunday Downtown Holiday Open House

Salina Downtown is ready to usher in the holidays. The Annual Downtown Salina Holiday Open house is this Sunday.

Merchants invite you to spend the afternoon downtown visiting your favorite stores to see what is in store for the holidays. Participating stores will be open from 12:00 – 5:00 and you will be able to get a head start on your holiday shopping, or better yet, find something special for yourself.

“It is hard to believe that we are beginning to talk about the holidays” Leslie Bishop, Executive Director of Salina Downtown said. Bishop also quoted:“According to the Huffington Post, spending $100 at a local business net $68 in economic activity, compared to spending $100 at a big box retailer, which nets only $48 in local economic activity”. “Shopping local is so important and means more than some may think it does.”

Bishop said, “The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas brings in more sales than any other time of year for most small businesses” “Our downtown businesses appreciate the support our community gives them, and we look forward to seeing everyone in downtown Salina on Sunday, Nov 5th and throughout the holiday season!”