Sunday “Blue Christmas” Service Planned

For those who may struggle emotionally during the holidays, a special service is being offered on Sunday.

Christ Cathedral is planning a Blue Christmas service on Sunday at 5 p.m., at the church, located at 138 S. Eighth Street in downtown Salina.

According to the Church, the Blue Christmas worship service is more contemplative in style, featuring music, spoken word and quiet time, with an opportunity to light prayers candles and to reflect.

“We enter into the holiday season with expectations set by our cultural messaging, whether it be heartwarming advertisements, classic holiday movies or even our own memories,” says The Very Rev Shay Craig, Cathedral Dean.

“But every year can’t live up tot hose expectations, and that disappointment can color our experience of the whole

holiday season.”

Craig says when people don’t feel as happy as they think they should be during the holidays, they may blame themselves or assume they are doing something wrong.

“Gathering for a service like this one and seeing how many types of people may suffer in this way, reminds us that this feeling is more common that we realize. By returning our focus to the ways God is working in our lives and the blessings that are present, we help ourselves and one another return to a happier narrative for the season,” Craig adds.

_ _ _

For more information on any Christ Cathedral events or activities, call 785-827-4440, visit

christcathedralsalina.org or https://www.facebook.com/christcathedralsalina/ .