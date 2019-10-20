Salina, KS

Sun Soaked Hyllningsfest

Jeff GarretsonOctober 20, 2019

Lindsborg welcomed the world to the 2019 Svensk Hyllningsfest over the weekend with perfect Autumn weather and two days of events that stretched from downtown to Anderson Stadium at Bethany College. The brick streets were filled with dancers, musicians, artists, food and festival patrons enjoying old world fun with a few new world conveniences.

New to the Hyllningsfest’s experience this year was an expanded kid’s area with games, face painting and a climbing wall.

This year marks the 150th Anniversary for Little Sweden, as part of the celebration, Lindsborg dedicated a special iron forged cross with hand-hammered leaves to symbolize and honor the connection to their immigrant forefathers. The 9-foot tall Järnkors was crafted by local artist Brian Holdsworth and is located on a brick plaza at the north end of Swensson Park.

 

Fiddlers and food abound! Some art must be seen or heard. Other forms – like this massive burger served up in Lindsborg must be tasted to be truly appreciated.

Fifth grade students from Soderstrom Elementary take their turn on Main Street, joining the long line of Swedish dancers who have shared the joy of dancing at Svensk Hyllningsfest since 1941.

 

 

 

 

