Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 33 °

Summer VolunTEENs Sought

Todd PittengerMarch 16, 2023

Salina Public Library’s Youth Services Department is once again seeking enthusiastic teen volunteers to help out during its busy Summer at the Library. The library is accepting applications for VolunTEENs until March 31.

According to the library, volunteers will help tidy library areas and shelve books, help with children’s events, tend to the library book drop and assist with other tasks as assigned. Teens will learn job skills and workplace values, and make a difference in their community. Volunteers also earn eligibility for the Joe McKenzie Youth Scholarship provided by the Friends of the Salina Public Library.

Teens ages 13-18 who can commit to at least 16 hours of volunteer work during the summer are invited to apply.

Teens need permission from a parent or guardian and need their own transportation to the library.

_ _ _

Click Here to Apply

Salina Public Library photo

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Summer VolunTEENs Sought

Salina Public Library’s Youth Services Department is once again seeking enthusiastic teen voluntee...

March 16, 2023 Comments

Festival Print Unveiled

Top News

March 16, 2023

Second Year of Women in Leadership ...

Top News

March 16, 2023

No. 1 seed Kansas Cruises past Howa...

Sports News

March 16, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Summer VolunTEENs Sought
March 16, 2023Comments
Ready for Horse Play Insi...
March 16, 2023Comments
Police Chief Replaced in ...
March 16, 2023Comments
“Spoofing Scam” Alert
March 15, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra