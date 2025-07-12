Road Trip Travel Advice

If a summer road trip is still in your plans, there are some things you can do the help you get where you’re going, and back home again, safe.

With a record number of older cars on U.S. roadways – and the related increased risk of a breakdown – AAA Kansas is urging summer travelers to take precautionary measures before hitting the road.

According to S&P Global Mobility , the average age of vehicles on American roadways is a record 12.8 years old, which is a full two months older than last year and four months older than the year before. Previous AAA research shows that vehicles 10 years and older are twice as likely to end up stranded at the roadside compared to newer vehicles, which suggests that many more drivers, and their passengers, will have travel plans derailed this summer by what could be a costly breakdown.

“Last summer, AAA responded to more than 20,000 emergency roadside service calls in Kansas alone and more than half of those calls required a tow,” said Kevin Freeman, Tire and Auto Manager for AAA. “From batteries to tires and literally everything in between, summer’s heat can take a toll on your vehicle and drivers who have side-stepped basic car care may pay a steep price.”

To minimize the risk of a breakdown, AAA analyzed its Car Care data to create a checklist of the preventative maintenance most likely to ensure you get to and from your summer travel destinations without the inconvenience and expense of car trouble.

AAA Preventative Maintenance Checklist

Battery – Automotive batteries typically last between three and five years, with the summer heat often pushing older batteries beyond the brink. To avoid the expense and inconvenience of an unexpected battery failure, AAA recommends that drivers have their vehicle’s battery tested when it reaches three years of age and on an annual basis thereafter. Tires – AAA urges drivers to check tread depth, replace tires proactively and adjust tire pressure for warmer temperatures. Additionally, tire alignment and rotation enhances fuel efficiency and extends tire life. More importantly, proper alignment improves handling and safety, minimizing the risk of a crash, especially on wet roads. Brakes – AAA recommends brake replacement every 30,000 miles but the need varies based on vehicle, driving habits and weather conditions. There is no overstating the importance of effective braking in minimizing risk. Oil change and fluids – Neglecting to invest in the modest expense of this routine maintenance could result in a broad range of issues including the tremendous expense of engine failure. From window washer fluid which ensures visibility, to coolant (anti-freeze), brake fluid and power steering fluid, checking fluids on a regular basis is key to prevention of more serious and costly car troubles. Wiper blades – Changing wiper blades routinely is key to safe driving year-round. Electrical Systems – Beyond your battery, faulty electrical systems can impact the alternator, ignition and other functions that keep your car running. Belts and Hoses – Belts and hoses are often neglected, but if they break, your trip will be interrupted. Make sure they are closely inspected and replaced if need be.

“It’s not just about the inconvenience and expense of a breakdown or tow. Basic maintenance of car parts such as tires or brakes is critical to driver and vehicle safety,” Freeman added.

AAA Tips for Saving on Car Care

Get a bumper-to-bumper ‘health’ check – Find a AAA Approved Auto Repair Shop near you for a regular vehicle checkup and maintenance inspection to ensure key systems and parts are in good working order.

– Find a AAA Approved Auto Repair Shop near you for a regular vehicle checkup and maintenance inspection to ensure key systems and parts are in good working order. Take advantage of AAA discounts – In an effort to encourage basic vehicle maintenance, AAA Approved Auto Repair Shops provide free maintenance inspections with any paid service, and AAA members receive a minimum of 10% off labor costs.

– In an effort to encourage basic vehicle maintenance, AAA Approved Auto Repair Shops provide free maintenance inspections with any paid service, and AAA members receive a minimum of 10% off labor costs. Budget for car repairs – AAA research indicates that one in three Americans do not have the money for unexpected car repairs. Maintenance checkups show vehicle owners what repairs are needed immediately and what repairs can be put off, giving drivers time to plan and save.

Despite advances in vehicle technology, including maintenance reminders and other dashboard alerts, drivers of newer vehicles are still at risk of a breakdown as well. Visit a trusted mechanic or car service center before hitting the road this summer.