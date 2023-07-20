Summer Toy Bash Saturday

One of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest is for the first time hosting a summer event. The Salina Heart Land Toy Show, billed as the largest toy show in Kansas, is traditionally held in November. For the first time a special Summer Toy Bash is planned.
Organizers say there will be tables full of toys on display to buy, sell, and trade.
Here is a partial listing:
- Antique and collectible cast iron toys
- Farm toys
- Vintage toys
- Pedal cars
- Trains
- Dolls
- Model kits
- Banks
- Boats
- Games
- Metal signs
- Hot Wheels
- Diecast
- Barbies
- GI Joes
The Summer Toy Bash is this Saturday from 9 till 3, at the 4-H Building. Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.