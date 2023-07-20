Summer Toy Bash Saturday

By Todd Pittenger July 20, 2023

One of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest is for the first time hosting a summer event.  The Salina Heart Land Toy Show, billed as the largest toy show in Kansas, is traditionally held in November. For the first time a special Summer Toy Bash is planned.

Organizers say there will be tables full of toys on display to buy, sell, and trade.

Here is a partial listing:

  • Antique and collectible cast iron toys
  • Farm toys
  • Vintage toys
  • Pedal cars
  • Trains
  • Dolls
  • Model kits
  • Banks
  • Boats
  • Games
  • Metal signs
  • Hot Wheels
  • Diecast
  • Hot Wheels
  • Barbies
  • GI Joes

The Summer Toy Bash is this Saturday from 9 till 3, at the 4-H Building. Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.