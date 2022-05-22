Summer Theater Workshop Spaces Open

It’s not too late for Salina area high school students to sign up for a two-week musical theater workshop planned in July.

From July 18-29, incoming freshmen through outgoing college freshmen will create and perform an original musical production during the in-person Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts workshop at the Salina Community Theatre.

In just 10 days, participating students will conceive, write, choreograph, compose, design, rehearse and perform an original piece of musical theater in collaboration with a staff of professional artists. Salina students had a previous opportunity to work with Lovewell staff during a song-writing workshop in March.

No previous music or theater experience is required.

To make the production come together, the process needs writers, actors, poets, dancers, singers, dreamers, visual

artists, musicians, composers, designers, and creative students of ALL kinds.

The first eight days of the workshop are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ninth day is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the 10th day (performance day) is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

One-week workshops are also being held in Hays, Phillipsburg, Colby, Hoxie and Concordia during June and July. Students are encouraged to participate in a workshop closest to them.

For more information or to register, visit lovewell.org.

This is the fifth summer the Dane G. Hansen Foundation has sponsored the program in Kansas. Each student can participate in the Salina workshop for a significantly discounted fee of $100. Scholarships are available.

The Lovewell Institute is a not-for-profit organization based in Florida, but its roots are in Salina. Lovewell’s professional artists offer workshops across the United States and internationally. Learn more at www.lovewell.org.