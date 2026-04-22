Summer Strings Academy

The Salina Symphony String Academy announces Beginning Strings Summer Group Lessons, designed for brand-new musicians and those with less than a year of playing experience. In a fun, supportive group setting, students will build a strong musical foundation while learning the basics of violin, viola, and cello.

Two summer sessions are available. Each class will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays for three weeks each session. Session 1 will be held June 9-25 with Session 2 from July 7-23.

Class options include the following:

· Mommy & Me for children ages 4-6 accompanied by a parent, 10-10:45 a.m.

· 6th Grade Strings for students who have completed 5th grade, 11-11:50 a.m.

· Beginning Strings for students in grades 1-5, 1-1:45 p.m.

Group lessons will be taught by Denise Blehm, concertmaster of the Salina Symphony. For more than three decades, Denise has performed with the Salina Symphony and nurtured young musicians through private instruction. For more information or to enroll, visit www.salinasymphony.org.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at (785) 823-830