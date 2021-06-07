Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 67 °

Summer Sees More Property Crime

Todd PittengerJune 7, 2021

With summer here authorities are reminding citizens this is the season when property crimes typically increase in Salina.

The Salina Police Department says they would like to remind citizens and visitors to Salina historically during the summer months there is an increase in automobile thefts, vehicle burglaries, and thefts.

Police advise to remove your keys from your vehicle, remove any valuable items (including firearms) from your vehicle, and lock your vehicle.

In addition, besides securing your firearms from you vehicle, please ensure your firearms are locked up at home. This is a good safety measure as school aged children are home for the summer and we want them to be safe. “

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

New Emergency Radio System Launches

After years of planning and collaboration, the new county-wide emergency radio system will launch th...

June 7, 2021 Comments

Summer Sees More Property Crime

Kansas News

June 7, 2021

Kansas Men’s Basketball Adds Two ...

Sports News

June 7, 2021

7 New COVID Cases

Kansas News

June 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Summer Sees More Property...
June 7, 2021Comments
7 New COVID Cases
June 7, 2021Comments
Click It or Ticket Enforc...
June 7, 2021Comments
Arsonist on Most Wanted L...
June 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices