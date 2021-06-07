Summer Sees More Property Crime

With summer here authorities are reminding citizens this is the season when property crimes typically increase in Salina.

The Salina Police Department says they would like to remind citizens and visitors to Salina historically during the summer months there is an increase in automobile thefts, vehicle burglaries, and thefts.

Police advise to remove your keys from your vehicle, remove any valuable items (including firearms) from your vehicle, and lock your vehicle.

In addition, besides securing your firearms from you vehicle, please ensure your firearms are locked up at home. This is a good safety measure as school aged children are home for the summer and we want them to be safe. “