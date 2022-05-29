Summer School Zones Begin Tuesday

On Tuesday USD 305 summer school begins at Cottonwood, Heusner, and Sunset elementary schools.

According to the City of Salina, while summer school is in session During these time, the reduced speed school zones around the specific schools will be enforced. Flashing lights on school zone signs will be activated to remind drivers of the reduced speed zones.

The full schedule is as follows:

May 31 – July 1 Cottonwood Elementary 7:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Sunset Elementary 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The remainder of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will not be enforced until the 2022-2023 school year begins in August.