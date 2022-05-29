Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 76 °

Summer School Zones Begin Tuesday

Todd PittengerMay 29, 2022

On Tuesday USD 305 summer school begins at Cottonwood, Heusner, and Sunset elementary schools.

According to the City of Salina, while summer school is in session During these time, the reduced speed school zones around the specific schools will be enforced.  Flashing lights on school zone signs will be activated to remind drivers of the reduced speed zones.

The full schedule is as follows:

 

May 31 – July 1Cottonwood Elementary7:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Sunset Elementary8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

 

The remainder of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will not be enforced until the 2022-2023 school year begins in August.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Summer School Zones Begin Tuesday

On Tuesday USD 305 summer school begins at Cottonwood, Heusner, and Sunset elementary schools. Ac...

May 29, 2022 Comments

Sunflower Summer is Back

Top News

May 29, 2022

Check Out a Free State Park Pass

Top News

May 29, 2022

UPDATE: Suspect Killed In Deputy-In...

Kansas News

May 28, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Summer School Zones Begin...
May 29, 2022Comments
UPDATE: Suspect Killed In...
May 28, 2022Comments
Building Creatively: Art ...
May 28, 2022Comments
Cruisin’ To Feed th...
May 28, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra