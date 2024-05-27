Summer School Zones Begin Tuesday

On Tuesday USD 305 summer school begins for students, and accordingly so do summer school zone slow downs for drivers.

USD 305 summer school will be held at Cottonwood and Sunset elementary schools, Mondays through Fridays, May 28th through July 2nd, except for the Wednesday, June 19th holiday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

While summer school is in session, the reduced speed school zones around these schools will be enforced. Flashing lights on school zone signs will be activated to remind drivers the reduced speed zones are in effect.

The remainder of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will not be enforced until the typical school schedule resumes in August.