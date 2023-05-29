Summer School Zones Begin Tuesday

On Tuesday USD 305 summer school begins for students, and accordingly so does summer school zones for drivers.

According to USD 305, summer school will be held at Cottonwood and Sunset elementary schools, Mondays through Fridays, May 30th through June 30th, except for the Monday, June 19th holiday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

While summer school is in session, the reduced speed school zones around these schools will be enforced. Flashing lights on school zone signs will be activated to remind drivers the reduced speed zones are in effect.

The remainder of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will not be enforced until the typical school schedule resumes in August.