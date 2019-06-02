Summer School Speed Zones

Summer activities in Salina mean that those yellow flashing lights will be active, signifying reduced speeds, at a couple of locations.

USD 305 activities for Summer 2019 include:

Summer school at Stewart Elementary, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., from June 3 rd to June 28 th ;

to June 28 ; Extended school year for special education at South Middle School Monday through Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., June 3 rd to July 17 th ;

to July 17 ; Summer school at Central High School, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., from June 3rd to June 28th.

During these time periods, the reduced speed school zones around Stewart Elementary will be enforced. Flashing lights on reduced speed school zone signs will be activated during the morning period at Stewart Elementary to remind drivers of the reduced speed zones.

The remainder of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will not be enforced and the flashing lights on the signs have been deactivated until the 2019-2020 school year begins in August.